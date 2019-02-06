Assumption Parish teacher arrested over alleged sexual encounter with student

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities have arrested an Assumption High School teachers after she allegedly engaged in sexual behavior with a student.

Tracie Zimmerman was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail on one count of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.

The school district said Zimmerman was not allowed to make contact with any students at Assumption High once it learned of the allegations, and deputies were immediately called to investigate.

Superintendent Jeremy Couvillion said the alleged incident happened this week on the school's campus.

Zimmerman has since been released on bond.

The investigation is ongoing.