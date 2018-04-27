59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office looking for rape suspect

1 hour 8 minutes 11 seconds ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 April 27, 2018 10:11 PM April 27, 2018 in Crime

ASSUMPTION PARISH-Deputies at the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a man accused of rape.

Trey Rentrop, 28, led authorities on a pursuit Friday evening around the Bayou L'Ourse area.

Rentrop lost them on foot as he fled towards the swamp.

He was later found near Donner with the help of Terrebone deputies, before evading officers.

Rentrop has two active warrants including rape, along with additional charges after Friday's incident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days