Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office looking for rape suspect

ASSUMPTION PARISH-Deputies at the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office say they are looking for a man accused of rape.

Trey Rentrop, 28, led authorities on a pursuit Friday evening around the Bayou L'Ourse area.

Rentrop lost them on foot as he fled towards the swamp.

He was later found near Donner with the help of Terrebone deputies, before evading officers.

Rentrop has two active warrants including rape, along with additional charges after Friday's incident.