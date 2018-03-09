44°
Assumption Parish preparing sandbags ahead of potential high-water conditions

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - Authorities in Assumption Parish are bracing themselves for potential high-water conditions.

The Assumption Parish sheriff has called in equipment and manpower from Elayn Hunt Correctional Center to prepare thousands of sandbags. Two sets of equipment have been set up Thursday, each with the ability to prepare about 10,000 sandbags per day.

The equipment is scheduled to stay in the parish for two days this week and two more next week.

