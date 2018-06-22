Assumption Parish park to be renamed in honor of historic leader

BELLE ROSE - Community leaders will honor the first African American man to serve on the Assumption Parish police jury by dedicating a local park in his honor.

Dorseyville Park will be renamed Gilbert Dupaty Memorial Park in Dupaty's honor on June 23, 2018.

Dupaty served on the Asumption Parish police jury from June 5, 1972 until his death on October 4, 1989. He was elected Vice President in 1980. In addition, he served on the Assumption Parish Library Board, Assumption Parish Council on Aging, Assumption General Hospital Board, and South Central Planning and Development Commission.

Dupaty was instrumental in acquiring the property for the Dorseyville Comunity Park.

"Gilbert Dupaty took great personal pride and enjoyment, in giving of himself to his family, metropolitan community, parish, and church in whatever services were needed," a statement written by Dupaty's daughter and cousins said.