High school student arrested for bringing taser to school

33 minutes 58 seconds ago January 11, 2017 Jan 11, 2017 Wednesday, January 11 2017 January 11, 2017 9:33 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NAPOLEONVILLE - A 16-year-old student at Assumption High School was arrested this morning for bringing a taser to school Wednesday morning.

A school resource officer received information that a female student was in possession of a taser and tracked her down. The deputy seized the taser and took the student into custody.

No one was injured in the incident and police have contacted the student's parents.

