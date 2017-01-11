72°
Latest Weather Blog
High school student arrested for bringing taser to school
NAPOLEONVILLE - A 16-year-old student at Assumption High School was arrested this morning for bringing a taser to school Wednesday morning.
A school resource officer received information that a female student was in possession of a taser and tracked her down. The deputy seized the taser and took the student into custody.
No one was injured in the incident and police have contacted the student's parents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Unwanted FEMA trailers blocks home repairs
-
Teen suspect who shot 11-year-old charged with negligent injuring
-
Dispute continues over Baker Police Chief's salary
-
Lapsed car insurance fine strikes nerve with flood victim
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Chief defends officer who placed female student in headlock