Assisted living homes wagering desserts ahead of Fiesta Bowl

BATON ROUGE - A local senior living community rooting for the Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl has made a wager against a nursing home in Florida, and king cakes are at stake.

Residents at St. James Place are betting king cakes to The Village on the Green in Longwood, Florida. If the Tigers win, they get Florida's finest oranges. But if they lose, Florida may have a month's supply of king cake.

"We are going to win because we do not want to make cakes," said LSU Fan Donna Jacobson.

Jacobson isn't the only Tiger fan ready to see LSU put an end to the UCF Knights 12-0 winning streak.

"We are going to win it, and we will get all these wonderful oranges," said Marilyn Gladden.

Football has played a huge part in Gladden's life. For Tuesday's game, she'll be holding onto something very special for good luck.

"The helmet is an old leather helmet that is about to fall apart, the stitching has come to loose but it just fits the head," said Gladden.

Her father-in-law, Buck Gladden, wore the helmet exactly 99 years ago when he played for LSU. She says it'll be her good luck charm.

"I will wear it if it's going to help," said Gladden.

But football fans in Florida seem a bit overconfident. They say they've tasted king cake before, and are ready for more.

"Oh no doubt, it will be UCF, and we hope that you folks have plenty of Kleenex on the bus and the airplane because the ride home is a lot longer when you haven't won," said UCF fan Stan Goldstein.

Florida fans predict LSU will lose by a couple of points, while LSU fans believe the Tigers will take the win effortlessly.

Kickoff for the Fiesta Bowl is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. CST on ESPN.