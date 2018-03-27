Assistant DA accused of trying to steal medication

COVINGTON, La. (AP) - A Louisiana assistant district attorney who's accused of trying to steal prescription medication from offices at a parish courthouse has been arrested.

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reported Monday that District Attorney Warren Montgomery said he contacted state police and requested a criminal investigation into Kim DeBrock after receiving complaints from courthouse employees. Montgomery says the investigation led to the dismissal and arrest of DeBrock, who handled juvenile prosecutions for the 22nd Judicial District Court.

The district attorney's office has recused itself from prosecuting the case. DeBrock was arrested Friday and booked with felony attempted possession of a schedule II controlled dangerous substance and two misdemeanors - theft and illegal possession of stolen things.

It's unclear if DeBrock has a lawyer.