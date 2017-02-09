Assessment teams working through damaged neighborhoods

DONALDSONVILLE - As people cleanup from the tornadoes that tore through Louisiana Tuesday, damage assessment teams are walking neighborhoods gauging the damage.

There are some things homeowners should do to properly document what's happened.



The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness recommends victims contact their insurance company and their parish, to insure their property is included in damage assessment. Depending on the level of damage, homeowners and business owners should take steps to make temporary fixes, such as using tarps and boarding up windows to secure their property. Also, check utilities to make sure they were not damaged.

Wednesday and Thursday, parish, state and federal representatives are walking neighborhoods performing inspections. Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan says they're working hard to look over everything that was affected.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure we can get FEMA and everybody to give assistance," said Sullivan.

Multiple homes and businesses in Donaldsonville around St. Patrick Street were damaged by Wednesday's tornado. Entergy crews were busy Tuesday and Wednesday replacing power poles and restoring power to those in the dark.

"They're working diligently to get as much power back on as possible," he said.

For people who are now trying to figure out what they should do next, the Louisiana Department of Insurance has some suggestions on what you should consider doing.