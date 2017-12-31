28°
Latest Weather Blog
Ashes placed in trash can ignites house fire on Board Drive
BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night.
According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of Board Drive.
The St. George Fire Protection District says the fire has been contained.
Investigators determined that the fire started when ashes were placed in a trash can next to the house. The ashes caused the trash can to ignite, and then the fire spread up the wall of the home and into the attic.
No injuries were reported.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Downtown Baton Rouge rings in 2018 with 5th annual 'Red Stick Rising'
-
Upcoming hard freeze forcing residents to prep homes on New Year's Eve
-
Donations being delivered to The Salvation Army as 2018 approaches
-
Local residents prepping homes for upcoming string of cold weather
-
BRPD, Broome issue statement on recent violence; plans to increase patrols underway