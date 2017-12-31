Ashes placed in trash can ignites house fire on Board Drive

BATON ROUGE- Firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. in the 7400 block of Board Drive.

The St. George Fire Protection District says the fire has been contained.

Investigators determined that the fire started when ashes were placed in a trash can next to the house. The ashes caused the trash can to ignite, and then the fire spread up the wall of the home and into the attic.

No injuries were reported.