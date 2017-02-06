69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension to move forward on street widening and intersection projects

3 hours 35 minutes 32 seconds ago February 06, 2017 Feb 6, 2017 Monday, February 06 2017 February 06, 2017 5:08 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works will begin prioritizing Parish President Kenny Matassa's recommendations for street widening and intersection improvements on several parish roads. 

The following roadways are recommended priorities:

- Beco Road
- C. Braud Road
- Cannon Road
- Duplessis Road
- Germany Road
- Henry Road
- Leo Lambert Road
- Roddy Road
- Swamp Road
- Tiggy Duplessis Road

Additional roads may be added as the parish council and administration work to finalize the projects. According to the Matassa's office, the projects with be funded through bonds.

"Transportation projects are vital for our continued success. This is the first step to funding and improving our parish roads in the near future, while continuing to cultivate long term solutions through the transportation master plan," Matassa said.

The Transportation Committee meeting will begin advancing the project recommendations forward at Monday night's meeting.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days