Ascension to move forward on street widening and intersection projects
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Department of Public Works will begin prioritizing Parish President Kenny Matassa's recommendations for street widening and intersection improvements on several parish roads.
The following roadways are recommended priorities:
- Beco Road
- C. Braud Road
- Cannon Road
- Duplessis Road
- Germany Road
- Henry Road
- Leo Lambert Road
- Roddy Road
- Swamp Road
- Tiggy Duplessis Road
Additional roads may be added as the parish council and administration work to finalize the projects. According to the Matassa's office, the projects with be funded through bonds.
"Transportation projects are vital for our continued success. This is the first step to funding and improving our parish roads in the near future, while continuing to cultivate long term solutions through the transportation master plan," Matassa said.
The Transportation Committee meeting will begin advancing the project recommendations forward at Monday night's meeting.
