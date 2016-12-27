78°
Ascension to hold Christmas tree drop off event on Jan. 3

December 27, 2016
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – Ascension Parish will hold a Christmas tree drop off event on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The event will run through Sunday, Jan. 15 and be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales. The center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road.

After residents enter the center's main gate on St. Landry Road, the drop off location will be in the unpaved parking area on the left side as residents enter the property. Signage will direct residents as they enter the property.

Parish officials said decorations and tree stands must be removed from the trees.

