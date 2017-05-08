Ascension to flush out water system with chlorine burn

ASCENSION – Thousands of Ascension Parish residents could see some changes to their water as the parish is flushing out its system with chemicals.



Starting on Monday, the west side of Ascension Parish could see discoloration, a possible odor or maybe even a different taste in their water.

It's all part of a chlorine burn.



"We are flushing the system with a disinfectant that we call free chlorine, and that's called the burn. The system is being flushed out, it's just a routine maintenance that we regularly do to provide the people with a level of service that they have grown accustomed to," Martin McConnell, Ascension Parish public information officer, said.



The burn is recommended every two years. The time span for the burn is expected to last for thirty days. Parish officials say the visual side effects of the burn can be easily eliminated.



"What we are recommending to them to do is if they do notice any of those things, just let the tap run for a little bit, and soon enough fresh water will be coming out," McConnell said.

The possible smell that residents may experience is strictly based on proximity, officials say.

"That smell is probably going to be stronger the closer you are to the production plant. As you get further out along the water system, the smell should dissipate, and virtually disappear," McConnell said.

All remnants of the burn should be gone by early June. Ascension Parish officials stressed the water is safe to drink, however if residents experience medical complications, they should consult a doctor.

The parish added that discoloring in laundry is also possible.