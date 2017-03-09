Ascension to begin using GPS devices on parish equipment

ASCENSION – Ascension Parish officials will begin using tracking devices on all parish-owned vehicles to track their resources, however some are confused about its true intentions.

Some council members say the GPS policy is not fully ironed out. The vehicles were installed with the GPS's, but some have not been used.

"I think some of them were turned off or not installed at all, under the previous administration," Martin McConnell, of the Ascension Parish government, said.



However the rules are now changing. Ascension Parish officials say that whether it's a tractor or vehicle, they want to keep tract of their equipment.



"You know GPS tells us things like number of hours that equipment has been in operation," McConnell said.



For example, if a tractor or vehicle is not being used enough at one site, it can be transferred to another.



"Because if it's sitting parked we don't need it right?" McConnell said.

Parish officials say the GPS's are about staying organized and ensuring that parish equipment is being used efficiently. However, some council members say there is more to the issue.

"Every single person that works in the parish that has a vehicle has to be subject to the same rules," Aaron Lawler, Ascension Parish council member, said.

Lawler said that he supports the use of GPS devices, but says the policy is missing key information.

"Right now there's no policy whatsoever, so if somebody is caught speeding they can fire that person," Lawler said.

Others argue that the devices are not in place to get workers in trouble.

"The primary reason is to know that parish-owned vehicles are being used in an efficient manner to their best and highest use," McConnell said.

A total of 180 GPS systems are installed in parish vehicles and equipment.