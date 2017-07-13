75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Sheriff seeking suspected trespasser

1 hour 43 minutes 23 seconds ago July 13, 2017 Jul 13, 2017 Thursday, July 13 2017 July 13, 2017 7:34 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man accused of trespassing on Chase Street.

Video shows the man walking near a carport and jumping a fence onto the next property. The Sheriff's Office also says the man resisted an officer and had marijuana, but the Facebook post with the video does not show those crimes, nor does it say when the video was recorded.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days