Ascension Sheriff seeking suspected trespasser
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is trying to identify a man accused of trespassing on Chase Street.
Video shows the man walking near a carport and jumping a fence onto the next property. The Sheriff's Office also says the man resisted an officer and had marijuana, but the Facebook post with the video does not show those crimes, nor does it say when the video was recorded.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.
