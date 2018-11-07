Ascension sheriff expected to retire early after daughter wins judgeship Tuesday

GONZALES – Ascension Parish Sheriff Jeff Wiley’s daughter was elected to a parish judge seat Tuesday evening, leading to the sheriff’s expected early retirement.

Erin Wiley Lanoux was elected with 58 percent of the vote compared to Kim Landry’s 42 percent.

Lanoux garnered 22,382 votes of the 38,884 cast in the election.

In her only live television interview Tuesday evening, Lanoux told WBRZ during the 10:00 news, her father is expected to retire around the time she is sworn-in inJanuary.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz