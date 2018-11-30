72°
Ascension schools to keep modified schedule through December

By: WBRZ Staff

DONALDSONVILLE - The Sunshine Bridge is ready to open some travel lanes for the first time since October, but area schools won't be getting back to normal just yet. 

In mid-October, the Ascension Parish School system announced it was modifying school hours after a barge crashed into the Sunshine Bridge. The collision has shut down the bridge for more than a month-and-a-half and caused a traffic nightmare in the area. 

DOTD has announced two lanes will open on the bridge Saturday, but it's not scheduled to fully reopen until January.

For the time being, Ascension schools will remain on its alternate schedule for students through December. Faculty however will transition back to normal work schedules by Dec. 10. 

The school system says a plan to transition students back to normal hours will be announced by the start of the winter break

