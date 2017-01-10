Ascension schools make special-needs kid's dream come true

ST. AMANT - Austin Walls has always loved basketball, and tonight the Wildcats guard scored a basket in a game for the first time.

Acutally, he scored two.

Walls - who was born with Down syndrome - was formerly a team manager at Lake Elementary before transferring to St. Amant middle this year.

Both teams love him, and with both sides facing each other tonight, administrators from each school collaborated to allow Walls to score a basket for each team.

Walls scored the first basket of the game for Lake before running the floor and dropping in the first bucket for St. Amant.

"I think it means the world to him," Lake Elementary Head Coach Sampson Smith said. "It means the world to us. He's a kid that you look at, and you know that's what humanity is all about. At the end of the day he wants to know that everyone loves him and he wants you to know that he loves you too."

The stat sheet will show that Walls went 2-3 on the night, or 66% from the field, but it's clear from the love and support from both sides that he was 100% the star of the game.