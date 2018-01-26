63°
Ascension School Board asks for community input on new colors, mascots for schools

Friday, January 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION - On Tuesday, the Ascension Parish School Board's Strategic Planning Committee selected names for the new Bluff Middle School and Bullion Primary School. Now they're asking for community input on school mascots and colors.  

The Bluff Middle School mascot choices are the Bears, Broncos or Buccaneers and color choices are Orange/Brown, Red/Orange or Teal/Black/White. 

Mascot choices for Bullion Primary School are the (Bear) Cubs, Broncos or Buccaneers. Color choices for the school are Orange/Blue, Black/Red or Orange/Red.

Parents, employees, students and all Ascension Parish residents can complete a brief survey here to provide input before the school board makes a final decision. 

