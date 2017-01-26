Ascension residents furious over Matassa trial delay

GONZALES - Frustrated residents met to discuss the lack of action taken against embattled Parish President Kenny Matassa.



Matassa is accused of bribery, allegedly offering money to a man if he dropped out of a Gonzales council race.



District Attorney Ricky Babin scheudled a grand jury for Matassa last year. He recused himself in November after learning some of his employees contributed to Matassa's campaign.



"The alleged bribery that occurred in late July of last year should have been put to rest way before now," concerned Ascension Parish resident Jeff Pettit said.



The Attorney General is now heading the case. Still, residents say he is taking far too long to make a decision.



"As a result of what we're living in right now, we're kind of the laughing stock of the country," Ascension resident John Widdon said.



Four people who attended Wednesday's meeting say they will meet with the Attorney General's office next week to discuss their concerns.