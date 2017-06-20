Ascension Public Schools summer classes, camps canceled for Wednesday

ASCENSION – Ascension Public Schools summer classes and camps are canceled for Wednesday, June 21 as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches.

All administrative services for Ascension Public Schools shall remain open with 12-month employees reporting to work as scheduled. Any employees who feel they cannot safely travel to or from work should contact their supervisors.

A decision about canceling camps and classes on Thursday in Ascension Parish will be made on Wednesday.

Parents are advised to check the Ascension Public School website at www.apsb.org for official announcements and updates.