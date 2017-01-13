Ascension Parish shooting suspect turns himself in

GEISMAR - Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Bobby Webre reports that 25-year-old Johnathan Darville turned himself into authorities on Friday evening, January 13.

He was booked into Ascension Parish Jail and charged with second-degree murder in the Monday morning homicide of 39-year-old Kermit Jackson.

According to Chief Webre, 22-year-old Javante Haynes remains at large.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward for the information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Haynes. Crime Stoppers is offering a separate and independent cash reward leading to the arrest of Haynes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Javante Haynes is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 235-344-STOP (7868).