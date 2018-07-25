Ascension Parish sheriff pledges to retire if daughter elected judge

ASCENSION PARISH - Sheriff Jeff Wiley will retire if his daughter wins an election to the bench, a news release said.

The announcement came late Wednesday evening. The sheriff says his youngest daughter, Erin Wiley Lanoux, is running in the November election for the job of Ascension Parish Court Judge.

"Based on what is now her official candidacy for this office, I formally announce that should she be successful in her pursuit for this important position, I will unequivocally opt for an early retirement and will leave office of Sheriff prior to Erin being sworn into office in early January 2019," Sheriff Wiley said in a release.

Wiley has served as the sheriff in Ascension for more than 22 years.

"I do this to ensure all of you that I have served through the years that there would be no conflict of interest, perceived or otherwise, given my current position as Sheriff and my daughter's pursuit as Parish Court Judge."