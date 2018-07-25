92°
Ascension Parish School Board receives additional $6M for flood relief
ASCENSION PARISH - Nearly $6.1 million dollars in additional funding is being sent to the Ascension Parish School Board for relief from the catastrophic flood of 2016.
The funding is set to help with campus-wide repair efforts for St. Amant High School, the school board announced Wednesday.
The additional disaster aid will go towards costs of replacing damaged contents such as desks, books, sports equipment, computers, fixtures, and kitchen equipment.
To date, FEMA has reimbursed Louisiana schools more than $185 million for disaster-related projects through its Public Assistance program to assist with recovery following the August 2016 floods.
