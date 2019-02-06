Ascension Parish School Board attempting to redraw the district

Prairieville - Ascension Parish schools are seeing major increase in student population.

Former Dutchtown Highschool student, Paula Gomez says attending the pep rallies are overwhelming.

"We had difficulty fitting in, it was really packed, all of the students in the gym," said Gomez.

Now that problem has made its way to Primary schools, including Oak Grove and Prairieville Primary,

"There are a little over 1,000 kids at Oak Grove primary, and there is almost 1,000 at Prairieville primary," said Information Officer, Jackie Tisdell, with Ascension Parish School.

The ideal size for the Primary schools are 600, and if it reaches 700, then it can be considered overcrowding.

"So we are definitely well beyond that point at both of these schools," said Tisdell.

To get those high enrollment numbers down, a new school, Boullion Primary, is currently being built. It's scheduled to open in fall 2019 and expand the district.

"The school board is really looking to redraw the district lines, and basically take student enrollment at Oak Grove primary and Prairieville primary and split it into the three schools," said Tisdell.

The school board presented parents with three plans that display the new re-zoning areas which will dictate where their child may be headed next.

"We have put those on our website, and now we want feedback from the public," said Tisdell.

Tomorrow another public meeting will be held at Prairieville Primary to discuss the three plans. February 19th is the last day for people to make a decision on the three plans. To learn more information or to see the plans, click here.