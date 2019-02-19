Ascension Parish School Board approves new attendance zones

PRAIRIEVILLE - Some students in Ascension Parish may be going to a new school next fall. The school board approved a plan Tuesday that changed the outline of where primary school students will attend.

Overcrowding in the northern part of the parish at Prairieville and Oak Grove Primary prompted this change. A new school, Bullion Primary, will be opening up in August to alleviate some of the high attendance numbers.

“We have to have a student population at Bullion, so we have to know what students will go there,” said Director of Planning and Construction for Ascension Public Schools Chad Lynch.

Lynch said the school board chose the student attendance zone boundary favored by parents at previous public meetings. The school board modified that plan Tuesday night.

“That modification took 43 students and basically said you're going to stay in Prairiville Primary. The 43 students that they adjusted were from Henry Road south to 929,” said Lynch.

This will put roughly 600 students in Bullion and Oak Grove primary schools, and 800 in Prairieville Primary.

“It just doesn't make any sense,” said Kyle Alcorn.

Alcorn has three young kids who all go to Prairieville Primary right now. Next fall, they'll be going to Bullion Primary instead. Alcorn says he’s okay with that, but not with what will happen after. School board members told Alcorn his kids will then go to Bluff Middle School. Alcorn lives blocks away from Prairieville Middle School so the change is inconvenient.

“Why would you move someone in walking distance from that school to shuttle them further out,” questioned Alcorn.

The school board says the new boundaries are the best option they have in a parish whose population continues to grow.

Click here to see the new school attendance zones.