Ascension Parish road overlay program begins

ASCENSION – Ascension Parish officials announced that the parish's road overlay program has begun.

The Department of Public Work's Pavement Management Division has started patching and repairing streets throughout the parish. The goal of the program is to work on smaller parish roads in rural areas and subdivision roads.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa authorized the purchase of an asphalt paving machine, an asphalt roller and an asphalt adhesive applicator.

"Roads are a priority for me, and with our own equipment and our own crews, we can focus on road repairs systematically," Matassa said.

Crews began patching work in Pelican Point last month and are currently doing work in St. Amant and Galvez. DPW will focus on additional roads in the parish in the coming months.