Ascension Parish receives $17.5M to fix water infrastructure

ASCENSION PARISH - According to parish officials, Ascension Parish was recently awarded funds to fix the parish's water infrastructure.

Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced that the parish received $17.5 million in USDA rural development funds for improvements to the Parish Utilities of Ascension and ACUD #1. One covers the city of Donaldsonville while the other covers West Ascension.

Approximately $13 million will be used to replace or upgrade the PUA distribution system. According to the parish, over 21 miles of pipes, reaching homes and businesses throughout Donaldsonville, will be replaced. Three thousand water meters will also be replaced, allowing for more accurate and efficient readings.

The remaining $4 million will be earmarked to upgrade and renovate the water plant. The parish said pumps and piping will be replaced, new disinfectant technology will be installed, and the office building will be remodeled to provide for an emergency operations center.

When the improvements are completed, the distribution systems for PUA and ACUD #1 will be fully merged and all purchases of water from other entities will end.