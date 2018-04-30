83°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish president wants bribery case to be decided by judge
GONZALES - An attorney for embattled Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa wants his case to be decided by a judge.
On Monday, Matassa's attorney filed a motion for his trial, set for July 10, to be changed to a bench trial, meaning he would waive his right to a jury so that his case would be heard by a judge alone.
Matassa is accused of offering a bribe for a candidate for Gonzales City Council, Wayne Lawson, to drop out of the race for parish president.
In March, Matassa's request to quash his indictment was denied.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted sex offender accused of impersonating officer, raping man
-
State auditor releases findings of BRPD officers who worked extra duty while...
-
State leaders to discuss flu shot information bill
-
Salamoni cited for allegedly slapping suspect during 2016 arrest
-
Family asking for help after fire destroys veteran's home