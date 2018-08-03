86°
Ascension Parish President could get a pay hike

DONALDSONVILLE - The President of Ascension Parish could get a pay increase after the next election in 2020. The parish council introduced a measure Thursday that would increase it from $148,000 to at least $160,000 a year.

"The council has the authority and it's been several years since the salary has been raised," said Councilman Benny Johnson.

The measure would also consolidate the funding sources for the office from four to one. Parish President Kenny Matassa, who was recently acquitted in a bribery trial, would only benefit from the pay hike if he is reelected in two years.

The parish council will vote on the issue later this month.

