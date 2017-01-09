Ascension Parish president calls for summit on regional drainage

ASCENSION – Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa called for a summit to address regional drainage needs in an open letter to federal officials and parish presidents on Monday.

The Amite River Basin and Bayou Manchac drain parts of the Capital Region and southern counties of Mississippi. Several local and regional drainage projects have been stifled due to permitting and engineering delays.

"Here in Ascension Parish, we have waited years for permitting on the Laurel Ridge Levee extension," Matassa wrote in the letter. "Collectively, our area has waited decades on the Comite River project."

Matassa invited officials to join in on the discussion to help find solutions to the region's drainage needs.

"We must have a fresh assessment to comprehend fully the current flood plain and local drainage improvements," he wrote.

"Common solutions that can reduce future impact of flooding events will keep the Capital Region strong."

To read the full letter click here.