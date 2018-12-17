Ascension Parish officials break ground on new park

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish is getting a new park.

Parish officials, and those involved in the project, broke ground on the new Hillaryville Park Monday. The park will be located at 5120 Galaxy Boulevard in the Astroland subdivision behind 5th Ward Fire Station.

"This is part of our commitment to bring recreation to all areas of the parish," said Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa. "I want to especially thank Mr. Jesse Bartley for spearheading this project and helping to make it a reality"

Phase 1 of the project will include a parking lot, covered pavilion, and handicap accessible restrooms, according to the parish. It is expected to be finished by Spring 2019.

The second phase will include a basketball court and a walking trail.