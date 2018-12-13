Ascension Parish man frustrated after rats from abandoned property invade home

DARROW - One man in Ascension Parish is desperate for a solution after his own property was invaded by rats from an abandoned home.

After numerous complaints to parish leaders and council members he turned to WBRZ for help.

“I am frustrated, I am mad because, I mean you see rats every day, every day you see rats,” said homeowner Dwayne Scott.

Scott is a homeowner living right next door to an abandoned property infested with more than just rodents.

“They are all under the trash here, we have been trying to get them to clean this up for the longest time,” said Scott.

Its a property, he says the homeowners failed to maintain.

“It been a mess now maybe for about a year,” said Scott.

With trash sitting in knee-deep piles, and appliances lying on the porch, he asked the homeowners several times to clean it up.

“I have told them a lot, and they just ignored me and kept putting trash there, they don't care,” said Scott.

But the trash and the rats are not the only problems.

“The dogs that are under the car port, the smell of the dogs are horrible, you can’t come out a lot in the summertime, the smell is just bad,” said Scott.

There are three dogs on the property. Two appear to be leashed down, while another remains in the abandoned house.

“At one time they had a guy coming, but now I don’t see anyone come anymore, I do not think anyone is taking care of them,” said Scott.

Scott has called the Parish multiple times about the issue, however, the Parish told him they notified the homeowner to have items removed that may violate the parish ordinance. The notification was sent out to the homeowners December 3rd but nothing has been done.

“I have been to the councilmen's office trying to get him to come out here and come look at this, and I am not getting results from nobody,” said Scott.

He says its a problem he shouldn’t have to deal with.

“At one time I got underneath there and cleaned it up, I just can't keep doing it,” said Scott.

The Parish says the homeowners are only in violation if appliances or unregistered vehicles are left on the property. The Parish is now considering legal action against the homeowner. A judge could force the owner to remove items that violate the parish ordinance.