Ascension Parish flood debris removal to end Jan. 20

ASCENSION – A final pass for flood debris pick up in Ascension Parish will begin on Monday, Jan. 9 and continue through Jan. 20.

The final pass for pick up will only include addresses that have been entered into the Private Property Debris Removal program, according to parish officials.

Ascension Parish Government is not authorized to pick up demolished homes through the debris removal program. Residents who plan to demolish their homes should arrange for removal of the debris through their insurance settlements or by other means.

Additionally, there will no longer be a representative in room 105 of the Parish Government Complex for debris operations. Any debris-related questions should be directed to the Ascension Parish Department of Public Works by calling 225-450-1013.