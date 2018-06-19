Ascension Parish deputy helps out-of-towner with flat tire

88°
ASCENSION PARISH - An Ascension Parish resident caught a candid photo of a local deputy lending a helping hand to an out-of-state driver Monday.

The passerby was able to take a few pictures showing the officer's act of kindness and shared them online. The photos show the deputy, identified by friends as Owen Dempsey, stopped alongside the road, helping the out-of-towner with a flat tire.

The sheriff's office later shared the woman's post on its official Facebook page.

