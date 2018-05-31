90°
Ascension Parish deputies looking for runaway teen

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Deputies are actively searching for a teenage boy who ran away from his home in Ascension Parish Thursday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old Sean Murphy left his home sometime on May 31 and has not been seen since.

He is approximately five feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with blue jeans. He also may be wearing a medical brace on his right foot.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sean Murphy is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.

