Ascension Parish deputies host prescription drug takeback

DONALDSONVILLE – Deputies in Ascension Parish are hosting an unwanted prescription drug takeback Saturday in Gonzales and Donaldsonville.

The Sheriff’s office is partnering with the Drug Enforcement Agency to provide the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by dropping off dangerous, unused and unwanted drugs.

Residents can bring the pills or patches to the Church of Donaldsonville or the Gonzales Courthouse from 9 a.m. to noon. The DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps.

The event is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

According to the DEA, Americans turned over 366 tons of prescription drugs at more than 5,000 sites nationwide last October.

Authorities say medicine that is left in home cabinets are susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Studies show that most abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet.