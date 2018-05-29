Ascension Parish, Corps of Engineers sign agreement to prioritize drainage projects

ASCENSION PARISH- The East Ascension Consolidated Gravity Drainage District #1 has signed an agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize drainage projects within the parish for permitting.

“Under this program, our permit applications or supporting documentation goes to the top of the pile,” said Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa. “We have drainage projects that have been stuck in permit limbo for years, but now we have committed the resources to get these projects approved faster.”

Commonly known as the “214 program,” Ascension Parish will commit $100,000 per year in order to receive priority assistance from a Corps employee dedicated for Ascension Parish projects, according to a release.

The release also states the first projects the parish plans to submit for priority permitting consideration are the Fish Bayou floodgate and the New River weir removal and dredging.