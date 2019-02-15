69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish authorities searching for convenience store robber

1 hour 7 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 February 15, 2019 9:04 PM February 15, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed the El Guero Market on Airline Highway.

On Thursday, shortly before eight p.m. a man entered the store, pulled a handgun, and demanded money. He's described as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet, eight inches tall, and may walk with a limp.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days