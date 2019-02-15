69°
Ascension Parish authorities searching for convenience store robber

By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who robbed the El Guero Market on Airline Highway.

On Thursday, shortly before eight p.m. a man entered the store, pulled a handgun, and demanded money. He's described as a Hispanic male, approximately five feet, eight inches tall, and may walk with a limp.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.

