Ascension Parish Airline Highway on-ramp now open

BATON ROUGE -The on-ramp from Airline Highway to Interstate 10 westbound in Ascension is now open.

The ramp was damaged back in 2015, by a contractor moving large machinery.



The same party who originally hit the ramp, repaired it and foot the million dollar price tag. No tax payer dollars were used.

Instead of nightly lane closures lasting for months at a time, their crews closed I-10 for a weekend back in March, so they could fix the ramp about 150 feet to the side of I-10.

The interstate was closed again for a weekend in May in an attempt to re-connect the ramp, when lightning stopped the work.

In July the ramp was successfully replaced, but more time was needed to add concrete and safety barriers.

"The project was scheduled to be completed in early September. However, due to complications with the concrete safety barrier, the opening was postponed, resulting in the barrier being taken down, re-poured and re-tested," said the state.