Ascension officials prepare for heavy rain, possible flooding

ASCENSION – Ascension Parish officials are preparing for heaving rain and possible flooding in the area this week.



Director of the Ascension Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness announced the parish-wide preparation regarding Invest 93 L, a potential tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.





Invest 93L may bring 3-5 inches of rain to the area with a potential for 10-15 inches of rain in isolated areas in Southeast Louisiana and Southwest Mississippi, parish officials report after participating in a conference call with the National Weather Service.





Officials say flash flooding in the typical low lying areas of the parish is possible, however backwater flooding in the Amite River Basin is not likely unless a shift in intensity and direction occurs.



Ascension Parish officials report that sandbagging machines are currently being staged and all pumps and pump stations are being tested.





Filled sand bags for Ascension residents are stored in containers at the following locations:





7th District VFD (Station 71), Roddy Rd





ST Amant VFD, Stringer Bridge Rd





Prairieville FD, HWY 73





5th Ward VFD Hwy 22 Darrow, La





Geismar VFD, Hwy 73





DPW West, 725 Church St., Donaldsonville







Shelters will not open unless there is a major increase in storm intensity or unanticipated flooding, officials say. Additionally, the Ascension Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness will continue to coordinate with the National Weather Service and the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.