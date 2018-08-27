Ascension officials holding public meeting to discuss transportation master plan

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension Parish will be holding a public meeting next month to solicit input on identifying transportation needs to include in the parish transportation master plan.

The meeting is part of the 'Move Ascension' initiative. According to a release, the initiative is a multi-million dollar construction project designed to improve transportation parish-wide over the next 25 years.

“Move Ascension is designed to work in collaboration with the recently announced state highway improvements to provide capacity upgrades for parish corridors that see high usage,” said Parish President Kenny Matassa.

According to a release, the Ascension Parish Transportation Master Plan will "identify existing and future transportation needs, provide recommendations that address prioritized transportation needs, and determine what resources may be necessary and available to successfully implement those recommendations."

The meeting is set for September 11 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. This will be the first of two planned public meetings.