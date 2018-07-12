90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension man shows LSU spirit during Running of the Bulls

5 hours 6 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, July 12 2018 Jul 12, 2018 July 12, 2018 8:18 AM July 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PAMPLONA - A local man recently participated on Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Michael Calvaruso of Ascension Parish showed his LSU pride by flashing a purple and gold flag. A photo was sent in by his niece Lanie Pearson.

The Running of the Bulls in an annual event where people from all over the world dress in white and red while running through the streets of a town in Spain with bulls.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days