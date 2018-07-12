Ascension man shows LSU spirit during Running of the Bulls

PAMPLONA - A local man recently participated on Day 6 of the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain.

Michael Calvaruso of Ascension Parish showed his LSU pride by flashing a purple and gold flag. A photo was sent in by his niece Lanie Pearson.

The Running of the Bulls in an annual event where people from all over the world dress in white and red while running through the streets of a town in Spain with bulls.