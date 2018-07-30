Ascension man returns with LSU flag in viral Running with the Bulls picture

GONZALES – A LSU flag flaunted at the Running of the Bulls event in Spain has gone viral. The man holding that flag is now back in Gonzales. He says the buzz that happened after the event is even crazier than the bulls.

“I didn’t expect [the picture] to get past Pamplona much less back to the U.S,” said Michael Calvaruso.

For years Calvaruso has been traveling the world. Each time, he makes sure to pack the purple and gold material to take a picture with it.

“It’s been in Rome, in Barcelona and it’s been in Croatia,” said Calvaruso.

But, Calvaruso never expected this routine to reach so many people. After running with the bulls in Spain, Calvaruso's niece posted a picture of him holding up the LSU flag to Facebook. The family says that picture was shared hundreds of times.

“We had breakfast and got back to the room and we turned on our phones and they started blowing up with messages and emails,” said Calvaruso.

Calvaruso says the response shows how powerful Tiger pride can be.

“It’s a family, it’s more than just a team, it’s a family,” said Calvaruso.

The flag’s adventures aren't over yet. The Calvaruso's will be heading to Europe next, and plan to take a picture with the flag in front of the Eiffel Tower.