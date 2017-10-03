83°
Ascension, Livingston Parish waterways closed until further notice
ASCENSION PARISH - Officials in Ascension and Livingston Parishes have announced that all inland waterways will due to hazardous conditions Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with both parishes announced the closures will begin 6 p.m. Tuesday, attributing the decision to high water and debris. The closures will remain effect until further notice.
We've reached out to parish officials for more information.
Check back for updates.
