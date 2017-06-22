81°
Ascension, Livingston inland waterways closed to recreational boaters at 6 p.m.

June 22, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness announced that all Ascension and Livingston inland waterways are closed to recreational boaters starting Thursday afternoon. 

The closures will begin at 6 p.m. on June 22 and will continue until further notice. 

This post will be updated when waterways are reopened. 

