Ascension deputy stops to play basketball with children

1 hour 54 minutes 59 seconds ago July 01, 2017 Jul 1, 2017 Saturday, July 01 2017 July 01, 2017 6:46 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

DONALDSONVILLE - Some kids playing basketball in Ascension Parish gained an unexpected teammate when a local sheriff's deputy decided to join the game.

According to Eric Simon's Facebook post, Deputy Daniel Haydel saw Simon's three sons playing basketball Saturday afternoon and decided to get in on the fun.

Photos from Simon's post show all four enjoying themselves as the deputy plays ball with the three boys.

There is currently no word on the final score.

