Ascension deputies to feed first responders helping with Hurricane Michael recovery

Photo: Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office

PORT ST. JOE, Fla.- Members of the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office are doing their part to provide support to emergency personnel in Florida following Hurricane Michael.

Sheriff Jeff Wiley, Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, and the APSO Cook Team left Louisiana Sunday and headed for Port St. Joe which is approximately 18 miles from Mexico Beach, Florida. According to a post on social media, the team will prepare two meals a day for 250 to 300 first responders.

"There is grave devastation on the Gulf Coast here in Port St. Joe and up to Mexico Beach. They took the full brunt of 155 mph winds and storm surge,” said Wiley. “The scene here is reminiscent of Katrina and Ike where there was so much wide spread property damage. However, the spirit here is willing and appetites are good ...cell phone coverage is improving and step by step power being restored that will take a while.”