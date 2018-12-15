Ascension deputies looking for runaway teen

GONZALES - Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a teen who disappeared from her Ascension Parish home earlier this week.

According to the sheriff's office, 13-year-old Jasmine Martinko ran away from her Gonzales home Thursday and has not been seen since. Martinko is described as 5’5”, 125 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing pajamas.

Anyone who may have information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636.