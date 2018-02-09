67°
Ascension couple arrested on child cruelty charges

By: Trey Schmaltz

PRAIRIEVILLE – A 19-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend were arrested on cruelty to juveniles charges after a two-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition at an area hospital.

Sheriff's deputies identified the father as Jude Barrient and the woman, who they described as his girlfriend, as Rikki Dyson. Deputies said Thursday, the hospital reported the child was brought to the emergency room with severe bruising.

Deputies said Barrient's other child, a four-year-old, was also seen with similar bruising but was not hospitalized.

The four-year-old and Dyson's one-year-old were taken and put into state custody.

Deputies said Dyson was not the hospitalized child's mother; The injured child's mother is in jail on unrelated charges, authorities told WBRZ. 

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

